Eminem Is Bringing “Mom’s Spaghetti” To Downtown Detroit

Eminem is opening a Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant and a “store for stans” called The Trailer in his Detroit stomping grounds.

After selling Mom’s Spaghetti at pop-up spots in previous years, Slim Shady announced the opening of a Mom’s Spaghetti location in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will offer spaghetti with or without meatballs and a “s’ghetti sandwich.”

Eminem ran a commercial on local Detroit television to unveil his new business. Mom’s Spaghetti will be located at 2131 Woodward Avenue in the alley between The Fillmore and the Union Assembly restaurant.

In addition to Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem is launching a store called The Trailer at the same location. The Trailer is billed as “a store for stans.”

Mom’s Spaghetti is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. on September 29. Eminem’s commercial for the spot flashed the number (313) 888-8388 for further details.

Eminem originally launched Mom’s Spaghetti as a pop-up at The Shelter music venue in 2017. It is cooked in partnership with Detroit’s Union Joints restaurant group, which also operates Union Assembly.

Last year, Eminem and his Marshall Mathers Foundation donated Mom’s Spaghetti to healthcare workers in the Detroit area. Each tub of spaghetti included a thank you message to frontline caregivers for their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.