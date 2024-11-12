Eminem & N.W.A’s Historically Controversial Lyrics Net Songwriters Hall Of Fame Noms

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem and N.W.A (Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella) face some tough competition for spots in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Eminem and gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A received nominations for the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2025 class on Tuesday (November 12). The rappers are vying for two of the three spots in the performing songwriter category.

Other notable nominees include Janet Jackson, Parliament-Funkadelic’s George Clinton, Sheryl Crow, the Doobie Brothers, Boy George, Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Steve Winwood and the Beach Boys’ Mike Love.

Rodney “Darkchild” Jenkins scored a nomination in the non-performing songwriter category. Fans who don’t recognize his name are likely familiar with his work. He co-wrote Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” Beyoncé’s “Déjà Vu,” Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine,” Ray J’s “One Wish,” Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World” and many more hits.

Mariah Carey collaborator Walter Afanasieff was also nominated in the non-performing songwriter category. He co-wrote her enduring holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Eminem and N.W.A (Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella and the late Eazy-E) seek to join a relatively small group of Hip-Hop artists in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Past inductees include Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Timbaland.

Songwriters Hall of Fame voting members must submit their ballots by December 22. Inductees will be honored at the 2025 Induction & Awards Gala ceremony in New York City.