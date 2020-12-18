Eminem Releases ‘Music To Be Murdered By: Side B (Deluxe Edition)’ Album

(AllHipHop News)
Back in January, Eminem dropped his 11th studio LP, Music to Be Murdered By. The Detroit-bred emcee is ending 2020 by releasing a deluxe version of the album.
Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more… enjoy Side B. https://t.co/Ebt0AqnCk2 pic.twitter.com/xCu4nueIvP
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 18, 2020
Music to Be Murdered By: Side B is an additional 16 tracks. DJ Premier, Ty Dolla Sign, and Em’s longtime musical mentor Dr. Dre are guest features on the new collection of songs.
The original version of the project featured Young M.A, Royce da 5’9″, Ed Sheeran, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, the late Juice WRLD, and more. Music to Be Murdered By opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 279,000 first-week units.
On December 17, Eminem also let loose an official music video for “GNAT” via Lyrical Lemonade’s YouTube channel. Cole Bennett directed the visuals for the DA Got That Dope-produced record.