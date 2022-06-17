Eminem Says Rapping About His Mental Health Is Therapeutic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem spoke about mental health and his artist Westside Boogie’s new album in a chat with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM’s Shade 45.

Eminem discussed his history of rapping about mental health during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning.

The Shady Records founder reflected on his willingness to address mental health in his music while talking to Sway Calloway. Eminem championed rap as a therapeutic outlet for himself and other artists.

“I think that’s one of the great things about rap music is that, you know, you could put so much of your life in it,” he said before a pause in the conversation.

He added, “It’s therapeutic and that’s how it’s always been for me.”

Eminem also made a point to praise his artist Westside Boogie’s new album More Black Superheroes, which dropped on Friday (June 17).

“But with this album, with this new Boogie album – the title, everything is f######, everything’s great,” he told Sway. “And it’s like watching him just keep getting better and better and better is incredible too. And he’s got so much of his life weaved in this album. You know what I’m saying? Like, I think that it’s therapeutic.”

Eminem released new music this week as well, unleashing a CeeLo Green collaboration titled “The King & I” on June 16. The song will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.