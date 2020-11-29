Eminem Selling New Merch To Benefit Young People Through Partnership With Downtown Boxing Gym

(AllHipHop News)
Eminem and his Marshall Mathers Foundation will start selling some limited-edition Carhartt merchandise to raise money for the Downtown Boxing Gym (DBG Detroit), a company that is working with young people impacted by the 2020 coronavirus.
DBG works in the following areas of need: tutoring, mentorship, enrichment programs, college and career prep, social-emotional skills building, and basic needs support like transportation, meals, and more.
According to a press release the organization is a “free academic and athletic program on Detroit’s east side that’s working around the clock to prevent students from falling behind during the pandemic.”
Why wouldn’t the “Rap God” and the Director of Community Engagement and Social Justice Initiatives at his foundation, Royce Da 5’9” do all they can to keep this worthy establishment afloat and thriving?
“I’ve experienced firsthand the discipline, commitment, and focus that boxing training instills in young people. I’m passionate about the sport, and I’m passionate about the role that DBG plays in our community,” Royce said. “We need to make sure the important work they do continues.”
