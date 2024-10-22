Eminem Set For Rare Public Appearance At Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem is slated to introduce Barack Obama at a get-out-the-vote rally for Kamala Harris in Detroit on Monday.

Eminem is reportedly making a rare appearance at a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Detroit on Tuesday evening (October 22).

CNN reports the Motor City legend will introduce former President Barack Obama at a get-out-the-vote rally for Kamala Harris, just weeks ahead of the 2024 President election.

Eminem is not slated to perform at the rally. However, in an even rarer turn of events, the rapper is expected to speak on the race, presumably to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Eminem voiced his support for Kamala Harris in 2020, endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket and authorizing his hit single “Lose Yourself” for a campaign ad.

Eminem Is A Vocal Critic Of Donald Trump

Over the years, Eminem has been a fiercely staunch critic of Harris’s political rival, Donald Trump.

In October 2017, less than a year after Trump took office, Eminem unleashed on the then-President in a blistering BET Awards freestyle. He called Trump a “racist,” said that “we f###### hate Trump,” and rapped about his fears that he would “probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Later that year, Em didn’t hold back at the Reading Festival in the U.K.

“I’m not about to stand up here and use this f#####’ stage for some kind of a platform to be all political and s###,” he began. “I don’t want to cause any controversy so I won’t say no names — but this mother f##### Donald Trump I can’t stand!”

His words sparked an impromptu audience chat of “F### Donald Trump.”

On his 2018 album Kamikaze, Eminem accused Donald Trump of sending the Secret Service to investigate his links to “terrorists” and determine whether he was a threat.

It was later reported Secret Service agents did, in fact, investigate Eminem in January 2018 over the lyrics in his BET freestyle and those from Revival cut “Framed.”

Eminem joins a number of fellow rappers and entertainers who have endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections.