Eminem To Play Infamous Snitch White Boy Rick In 50 Cent’s “BMF” Series

50 Cent has placed Eminem in his new “BMF” series and Hip-Hop’s best-selling rapper will be playing the notorious snitch, White Boy Rick.

The show, that will be semi-fiction but based on the real life drug-dealing Black Mafia Family conglomerate, will air on the subscription-based streaming service STARZ.

The Rap God’s scene will be short.

White Boy Rick has been one of the most despised FBI Informants in urban history.

The “rat’s” real name was Rick Wershe, and he was originally a young kid when start hustling drugs and guns. The Feds nabbed for cocaine possession.

After his arrest and conviction, he was sentenced to life in prison.

He was paroled and released at the age of 50 in June 2020. His story was captured in 2017 is a documentary called White Boyand a scripted film in 2018, White Boy Rick.

Last month, White Boy Rick sued FBI for $100 million. He served 32 years of his life sentence for trafficking drugs. He was convicted in 1988 when he was 17.

Rick claims he was duped into working for the FBI as an undercover agent when he was as young as 14, and then after serving his purpose for the bureau, left out to dry.

50 Cent shared about this opportunity to work with the man that released his first commercial.

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

This story of “love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream,” will be produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television. Filmed in Atlanta,* BMF* will premiere Sept. 26 on Starz.