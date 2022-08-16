Eminem, Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Tease Epic Collab With Studio Selfie 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre could be cooking up some magic in the studio after Em posted a pic, hinting at new music from the trio.

Eminem set social media alight on Monday afternoon (Aug. 15) when he shared a photo with his “bros,” fellow Hip-Hop icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when the Detroit legend shared a photo of the trip in the studio. Fans immediately began predicting an iconic collaboration from them; all three are currently releasing music as solo artists, and a collab would be one for the Hip-Hop History books.

Do Eminem, Snoop & Dr. Dre Have New Music Coming?

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

Earlier this year, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre joined forces to perform at the epic Super Bowl Halftime show. They were also joined by Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige for one of the most talked about moments of the year so far.

Meanwhile, the Doggfather joined Em on the single “From the D2 to the LBC,” released in June. The song served as the lead single from Eminem’s recently released greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. However, it serves as a good omen if the pair are working on more music together as they revealed they brought the best out of each other.

Eminem shared a clip of himself and Snoop in the studio which begins with the West Coast legend telling Slim Shady he pushed him to level up.

“Yeah, but you killed it though, bro,” but Snoop replied, “You challenge me Marshall. You put me back in my karate school days, where I used to be a young MC and, you know, loved the challenge of having to try new styles and new cadences.

“The rap game is supposed to be challenging; it’s supposed to make you dig in your bag. ‘Cause I’ve heard you on other songs with other rappers and you tend to show out, so I wanted to make sure I was going to represent.” Eminem then agreed, telling Snoop, “You showed out.” Check out the clip below.