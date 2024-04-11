Eminem Wants “Stans” For New Documentary

Eminem can take credit for popularizing the word “stan” meaning an overly-obsessed fan. His 2000 song “Stan” laid out the description of what it means to have an unhealthy parasocial relationship with a celebrity.
It appears Em will do a deep dive into stan culture. On Wednesday (April 10), he announced an upcoming documentary centered around his most avid supporters.
“Looking for Stans for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films,” the Detroit-bred MC tweeted. That X post also included a link to a questionnaire for anyone wanting to share their story as a Slim Shady fanatic.
The questionnaire includes inquiries such as “When/how did you first hear Eminem?” “Would you consider yourself a ‘Stan’? Why/why not?” and “If you could tell Eminem anything, what would it be?”
Interested candidates also have to share their favorite songs by the 51-year-old MC. In addition, applicants must upload a one-minute video explaining why they are Em’s biggest fan.
Shady Films previously produced movies such as 2005’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Additionally, Eminem starred as the semi-autobiographical lead character in the 2002 film 8 Mile.
Eminem’s “Stan” track lives on the 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP. The 45 King-produced record samples “Thank You” by English singer-songwriter Dido who appears in the “Stan” music video.