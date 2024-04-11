Eminem Wants “Stans” For New Documentary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Shady Films boss is looking for his most diehard supporters.

Eminem can take credit for popularizing the word “stan” meaning an overly-obsessed fan. His 2000 song “Stan” laid out the description of what it means to have an unhealthy parasocial relationship with a celebrity.

It appears Em will do a deep dive into stan culture. On Wednesday (April 10), he announced an upcoming documentary centered around his most avid supporters.

“Looking for Stans for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films,” the Detroit-bred MC tweeted. That X post also included a link to a questionnaire for anyone wanting to share their story as a Slim Shady fanatic.

The questionnaire includes inquiries such as “When/how did you first hear Eminem?” “Would you consider yourself a ‘Stan’? Why/why not?” and “If you could tell Eminem anything, what would it be?”

👀 Looking for Stans 🎬 for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films. To share your story, please answer the questions here https://t.co/HlUXjtnZn6 pic.twitter.com/sVJ3km5D0v — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 10, 2024

Interested candidates also have to share their favorite songs by the 51-year-old MC. In addition, applicants must upload a one-minute video explaining why they are Em’s biggest fan.

Shady Films previously produced movies such as 2005’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Additionally, Eminem starred as the semi-autobiographical lead character in the 2002 film 8 Mile.

Eminem’s “Stan” track lives on the 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP. The 45 King-produced record samples “Thank You” by English singer-songwriter Dido who appears in the “Stan” music video.