Eminem Teases ‘Curtain Call 2’ With Snoop Doog Collab ‘From The D 2 The LBC’

Eminem appears to be plotting a second greatest hits album.
The Shady Records boss hinted at a sequel to Curtain Call: The Hits with the release of his Snoop Dogg-assisted single “From the D 2 the LBC.” Eminem used the hashtag #curtaincall2 while sharing his new song on Twitter and Instagram.
Eminem’s “From the D 2 the LBC” music video also teased Curtain Call 2. An animated portion of the video featured a pinball machine with the title on display about a minute and 13 seconds into the visuals.
Slim Shady released Curtain Call: The Hits amid rumors of retirement in 2005. The compilation included three original songs – “F###,” “Shake That” featuring Nate Dogg and “When I’m Gone” – and a live rendition of “Stan” with Elton John.
Curtain Call: The Hits debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The compilation was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America in March 2022.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s “From the D 2 the LBC” will presumably appear on Curtain Call 2. The song arrived a week after Slim Shady dropped a CeeLo Green collaboration titled “The King & I,” which appeared on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie.
Watch the “From the D 2 the LBC” video below.