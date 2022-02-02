Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

The 2022 class for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been announced and A Tribe Called Quest and Eminem have been nominated!

Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest and Lionel Richie have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, officials at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced that the music icons were in the running for induction this year, with the other artists nominated including Dolly Parton, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

“This year’s ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Seven of the nominees, including Beck, Duran Duran, Parton, Richie, Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest, are on the ballot for the first time, while 2022 marks rapper Eminem’s first year of eligibility.

Nominees are selected by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry.

Following a round of voting, with fans able to participate in the Induction Fan Vote category, the inductees will be announced in May.

The official ceremony is set to take place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio later in the year.