Eminem Went To The Extreme To Get Unopened Copy Of nas’ album “Illmatic”

Eminem talks about the extremes he went to to get his hands on and on open cassette copy of Nas’ debut album.

Eminem once spent $600 on a cassette copy of Nas’ studio debut album Illmatic.

A lifelong collector, the “Without Me” hitmaker loves chasing down hard-to-find items and when he decided he needed an unopened copy of the 1994 classic, he went all out to get his hands on one.

“Man, I couldn’t find that s### nowhere,” Eminem told Paul Rosenberg and DJ Whoo Kid during a Clubhouse room chat as part of his Shady Con online event.

“I finally found one and it cost like 500 to 600 dollars for a sealed copy,” Eminem added, “because who the f### had a copy of Illmatic and didn’t open it? Nobody.

“I think it’s backstock from what record stores had in the back storage – the tapes that never sold, so they just kept them and sold them online. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

The rapper launched his digital festival, Shady Con, last week, giving fans the chance to own a variety of Eminem-approved non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles, as well as some original instrumental beats.