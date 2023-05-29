Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Became A “Raging Perfectionist” With Clothing Line

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers recently dropped her new clothing line. Take a look!

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers has launched a brand-new clothing line.

Taking to her Instagram account, the social media star offered fans a first look at her debut fashion venture – which she has created in partnership with her “Just A Little Shady” podcast.

“Get ready with me to launch my very first merch line,” the 27-year-old commented in a reel. “I have been working on this for a year at this point and I just wanted to make sure that whatever we put out, was not only going to be super comfortable and cute, but also could almost be worn as just a regular clothing line and not look just like merch.”

Showing off a crewneck sweater from the line, the Hailie called herself a “raging perfectionist” and revealed she “actually designed every single thing you’re going to see on the site including the site itself.”

The podcast host also admitted she “went through several rounds of suppliers” to find the best fit for her brand.

The collection includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts and caps. Items are priced from $33 to $63.

Hailie recently celebrated her engagement to boyfriend Evan McClintock, who accompanied his fiancée to model the new designs in the video.