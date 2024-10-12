Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals Baby’s Gender

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hailie Jade Mathers happily revealed that she and her husband Evan McClintock are expecting a baby boy during a gender reveal moment.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers revealed that she and her husband, Evan McClintock, are expecting a baby boy.

The announcement came during an episode of her “Just a Little Shady” show, where the couple unveiled the gender by popping a balloon filled with blue confetti.

“It’s a boy!” the two cheered as moments of excitement played out for listeners.

Mathers added that McClintock was thrilled by the news, eagerly anticipating sharing his hobbies with their future son.

“Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me.’ I was like, ‘OK, well, they’re still going to Target with me,'” she told her audience.

The moment marks another significant milestone for the pair, who tied the knot in Battle Creek, Michigan, earlier this year after a lengthy engagement.

The couple first began dating back in 2016 after meeting at Michigan State University.

Interest in Mathers’ pregnancy grew in recent weeks when she subtly revealed the news in Eminem’s music video for “Temporary.”

In a playful scene shared on social media, she gifted the iconic Hip-Hop artist a Detroit Lions jersey with the word “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back.

Hints about Mathers’ pregnancy timeline were further dropped when she disclosed that she was already expecting when she walked down the aisle in May.

She shared a humorous story of her best friend stepping in to drink all the alcohol at her wedding while keeping her growing baby a well-kept secret until now.

Eminem has often referenced his daughter in his music and has yet to publicly comment on becoming a grandfather.