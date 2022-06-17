Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Detroit rapper Obie Trice ran into trouble with the law in California after being accused of harassing someone. Read more!

Detroit rapper Obie Trice has found himself behind bars thousands of miles from his hometown.

The Oakland sheriff’s office says the emcee, originally put on by Eminem, was arrested and arraigned in a 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills and admitted into an Oakland County jail on Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m.

According to The Detroit News, Obie Trice was charged with a harassment count where it is alleged that he used his telephone to threaten someone.

Court records show the crime is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both. He is also being held on a $10,000 bond.

Obie Trice is also being held for contempt of court.

The Oakland County Circuit Court issued a complaint against him after he allegedly violated a personal protection order. That case remains pending and was reassigned to a different judge in May.

This is not the first time Obie Trice has been in trouble with the law.

AllHipHop.com reported in 2020 that he was in trouble after pleading guilty to a felonious charge, where he was in possession of an unregistered gun after drunkenly shooting his girlfriend’s 18-year-old son in Commerce Township.

Eminem has not spoken out on any of Trice’s legal problems, despite the two being close.

A few months ago, Trice spoke about their relationship in an interview, saying, “Em is cool. That’s my brother, man anything that I need, anything that I need to deal with, or any type of situation for us in the industry, I can hit Em up. That’s my bro, and he will be for life.”