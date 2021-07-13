EMMYS NOMS: black-ish, Hamilton and Pose Should Win #RootingForEverOneBlack

73rd Emmy Primetime Awards nominations have been announced on Tuesday, July 13 by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Check out some of Hip-Hop’s favorite stars and shows that have were saluted with nods.

After a year of mandated indoor quarantines, television, cable and streaming services have bumped up substantially. Everyone was watching movies and shows from the comfort of their living rooms or the convenience of their devices. America as a whole has consumed more content from people of color by accident than ever before and this was noted in those deemed to be the crème de la crème.

HBO and HBO Max are dominating the award season this year with a total of 130 nominations. Netflix pulls upright on their heels with 129. Disney+, the mouse’s streaming company that squeaked into the rat race, comes in third with 71 films, shows, and talent recognitions.

Here are the nominees and in bold are the most Hip-Hop pics in AllHipHop.com’s opinion.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

While Jimmy Kimmel Live! features Philadelphia’s rap band The Roots and a lot of urban segments, we think that the South African Trevor Noah worked the hardest to give us the real while making us laugh. Between Trump and his BLM commentary, his show consistently hit the right tone. Trev got this one.

Outstanding Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

RuPaul is a legend and the work that Ru does to provide safe space and commentary for q#### humans is applause-worthy. He also unapologetically encouraged people to vote in the last season with several nods to the perils of homophobia and transphobia under the Trump administration — while again providing reprise for the community with humor.

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

No longer does anyone look at Tracee Ellis Ross as the daughter of the great Diana Ross. We look at her ability to pull of comedy (check homegirl back on MTV’s Lyricist Lounge) and drama with ease. Her desire to include representation is paramount, trumped only by her desire to be excellent.

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Anthony Anderson and Kenan Thompson are neck-and-neck in this category. For seven seasons, we have grown to trust the proud Howard alum to give us is version of TV dad with a twist on black-ish. We learned that the former All That! and longest-serving SNL cast member could be trusted once his sitcom, Kenan, debuted this year. The win is a toss-up.

Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15″ (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Bruh, you know we going for black-ish. If we are thinking of anything else it might be Cobra Kai because we remember the legacy from cult classic Karate Kid.

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

You better stop playing with us. “Alexander Hamilton … his name is Alexander Hamilton …” History in Hip-Hop, you know we got either the J.R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School grad, Leslie Odom, Jr., or Hunter College Elementary and High School Lin-Manuel. Our problem is that the votes are going to be split and neither might walk with the trophy. But “just you wait … just you wait!” Miracles do happen.

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

After the unfortunate death of Aretha Franklin, Nat Geo, went into to super drive to put out Genius: Aretha. They cast Cynthia Erivo to play the Queen of Soul. She did an exceptional job. Multi-hyphenate Michaela Coel also did an exceptional job in I May Destroy You, also. This year she emerges as the award-season’s darling, and this is one of her nine Emmy nominations. She raked them up for HBO and BBC.

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

I May Destroy You, Coel’s genius work, may rack up this year, but we hope that The Underground Railroad wins the “Outstanding Limited Series” category. Colson Whitehead’s best seller was graphically told in a way that was needed for this day and time. And since the nation has given so much push back, this should put the stamp on the need for Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project.

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Orange is the New Black was not her only hurrah. Uzo Aduba was dope in her role as a therapist named Dr. Brooke Taylor on HBO’s In Treatment. At the same time, Jurnee Smollett was dope as Letitia ‘Leti’ Lewis in the 50’s Hitchcock-ish Lovecraft Country. But this award should go to Mj Rodriguez from Pose. This season, the closing one, she was able to break boundaries with her epic performance.

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Damn! Damn! Damn! Both Sterling K. Brown from This is Us and Billy Porter from Pose deserve this. Why in the world would y’all do this? Did you see the swan songs of these two? They are masters in this craft. Dangit … can’t even pick this one.

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

We got Pose. Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton was so niche, and The Boys became too dark. Sure, we loved the cute baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, but it was not enough to make us lock in. This Is Us had us crying, but for people with circumstances many of us will never experience (I know it’s the human level thing but … keep it a buck). Pose is our community and made Hip-Hop, with all of our macho flexing, acknowledge the other story of many of our aunties and uncles. We cried because we fell in love with those characters that had emerged triumphant out of some real discrimination and pain.