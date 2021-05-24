“Empire” Actor Bryshere Gray Heading To Jail After SWAT Standoff

Bryshere Gray is heading to jail, after a while standoff with SWAT officers during a domestic dispute with his wife.

“Empire” actor Bryshere “Yazz The Great” Gray’s real life drama has ended with some jail time.

Gray, who starred as Hakeem Lyon on the hit show, was arrested in July of 2020 for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Things grew so intense that a SWAT team and crisis negotiations officers were sent to the couple’s home, after Gray refused to exit when the cops arrived, after receiving a 911 call.

Gray eventually exited the house, and was charged with aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct. And now, Gray will face the music for his actions.

The actor pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 10 days in a county jail, as well as three years of probation.

The terms of Gray’s probation include refraining from drugs and alcohol, and he’s banned from possessing stun guns or firearms. Gray is also barred from associating with anyone with a criminal record, unless he has written permission from the police.