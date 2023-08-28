Eric Mena Accused Of Biting Cop During “Love & Hip-Hop” Club Brawl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Other members of the LAHH franchise were arrested and booked with her.

A recent club brawl involving several members of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise’ cast has proven life really does imitates art or vice versa.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Erica Mena, Rodney Shaw (A.K.A. Zellswag), Addie Richardson (A.K.A. Bambi Richardson) and an Atlanta man named Kareem Cadet were involved in a drag-out fight Lucca Lounge in Atlanta over the weekend.

An investigation into what transpired reveals the security detail attempted to kick the group—which included Zellswag, Lil Scrappy’s baby mother Bambi and Erica Mena—out of the club. However, they refused to leave.

Detectives noted they engaged in “physically aggressive” behavior toward both the bouncers and one of the arriving police officers. Mena was reported to have bitten one of the police officers.

All four were arrested, photographed and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Each was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Mena and Zellswag were also charged with simple battery. Meanwhile, Mena was the only party charged with simple battery against a police officer.