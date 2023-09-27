Erica Mena Calls Out ‘Love & Hip-Hop’: “This Franchise Has Always Depicted Us As Zoo Animals”

The reality show veteran claims the network is using her to save face.

The fallout from a controversial segment on MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta continues. Erica Mena had a lot to say about the show presenting a panel discussion on colorism and racism.

In August, Erica Mena faced significant backlash for calling Spice a “f###### blue monkey” during one scene. The word “monkey” is a racist/colorist slur against African-Americans. Love & Hip Hop later fired Mena.

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said,” Mena stated after losing her job.

She also offered, “As a woman of color and the mother of two Black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

Love & Hip Hop and the Color of Change racial justice organization presented a program titled Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth which debuted on September 26. Love & Hip Hop alumni Spice, Yandy Smith, Yung Joc, Scrappy, Rasheeda and others appeared on the special.

In response to the announcement of Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth, Erica Mena shared a lengthy message on Instagram. She commented under the Love & Hip Hop/Color of Change post about the nearly one-hour roundtable discussion.

Mena wrote: