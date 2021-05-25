Are Erica Mena And Safaree Divorcing Or Are They Taking A Page From Ray J. And Princess Love’s Playbook?

Erica Mena and Safaree are divorcing after months of tension in their marriage.

Former video vixen turned reality TV star Erica Mena is divorcing her husband Safaree, after two years and one and a half babies.

Her soon-to-be-ex, who is also a former male video vixen/ sidekick for Nicki Minaj and reality star, received the unfortunate news late on Friday, May 21.

The divorce was filed in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. There are no reports that detail why the Mena is calling it quits. But what has been shared is that she wants the house, she wants primary physical custody of their daughter and child support for both the 1-year-old and the baby to come.

The two have appeared as a couple on multiple series of the Love and Hip Hop reality shows profiting from the profile labeling as a problematic couple. They were also problematic as individual cast members on the franchise — always as characters that were unhappy in love.

With this filing, unfortunately, it seems that even in this union they remain “unhappy in love.”

Unless …

As suspected …

This is a new storyline for “Love & Hip Hop.” This would follow the format played out well by Safaree’s friend Ray J.

Ray J and his wife Princess have allowed their family drama to play out as a plot arc in several seasons on multiple series from the same reality franchise.

Let’s hope this is just for the cameras, no one wants to see a “happy” couple break up.