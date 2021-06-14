Erica Mena Claims Safaree’s Custody Requests Are A Ploy To Get Publicity

Erica Mena claims Safaree is playing games with the media and complicating her pregnancy in the process!

Reality star Erica Mena is saying that her estranged husband Safaree Samuels has caused her to go to the hospital during her pregnancy with his drama.

In court documents, her legal team stated that Safaree “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy.”

Both of the two are stars in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise. Their love story bloomed amidst controversy and has continued — even through their weddings, first daughter, spin-off shows, and various social media squabbles.

The filing also stated that Safaree is going to the public to get sympathy from fans, stating his petition for shared custody was a full stunt “in hopes of obtaining ‘good publicity’ and painting [Erica] as the instigator, while in actuality, [Erica’s] the only parent ensuring the parties’ children’s safety and acting in their best interest.”

The two have been on a roller coaster ride since they got engaged. Mostly because of the messy overlaps that have been pushed in their storylines.

For example, Safaree, a friend of Joe Budden, started dating Erica Mena who was the former girlfriend of the “State of the Culture” host’s baby mom, Cyn Santana.

Erica Mena stopped dating another one of Safaree’s associates’ Rich Dollaz. She also left Cyn for another reality star, Bow Wow. We know how that went.

This story is developing … or might pop up in a different show.