Erika Kirk Claps Back At Druski’s Whiteface Comedy

Erika Kirk calls out Druski’s whiteface skit and gets Trump’s backing to pursue legal action against the comedian.

Druski took a comedic swing at Erika Kirk and conservative women in America with a viral skit that landed him in the crosshairs of political figures and internet discourse.

The March 25 video featured him in extreme makeup portraying a blonde woman, captioned “How Conservative Women in America act,” and though he never mentioned anyone by name, the internet immediately connected the dots to Erika Kirk, widow of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk finally addressed the controversy during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

“Every morning, I wake up to a new headline lying about me,” she stated directly. “I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband, and the list goes on and on and on.”

The frustration in her voice was unmistakable as she catalogued the mounting pressure she’s faced since her husband’s death.

What made this even wilder was when Donald Trump got involved.

During an Easter lunch at the White House, Trump urged Kirk to pursue legal action against Druski.

“I think you should sue him,” Trump said, then added with characteristic bluntness: “I can say it, you’re not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer: sue their ass off.”

Trump’s intervention added a whole new layer to what started as a comedy bit.

This wasn’t Druski’s first time using extreme makeup to portray a white person, having done similar bits in a NASCAR skit previously.

The pattern raised questions about whether the comedian was pushing boundaries for laughs or crossing lines intentionally.

Kirk’s public response made clear she wasn’t going to let the moment pass quietly, and with Trump’s encouragement, legal action became a real possibility moving forward.