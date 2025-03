Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu admitted vandalizing her own Tesla amid escalating nationwide protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

On Sunday (March 23), the Grammy-winning artist casually confessed to damaging her electric vehicle, humorously explaining she was simply “Trying to stay on trend.”

Badu’s revelation comes as Tesla faces a wave of destructive incidents across the United States, prompting an FBI investigation.

Authorities believe these acts, ranging from graffiti and smashed windows to gunfire and arson, are politically motivated responses to Musk’s controversial political affiliations and outspoken support for Donald Trump.

Recent attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships have included spray-painted slogans such as “RESIST” and “No Musk,” often accompanied by symbols resembling swastikas.

In one incident, a Colorado woman was charged with malicious destruction of property. She allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles and spray-painted “Nazi cars” on a nearby building.

Trump condemned the protests, labeling them as domestic terrorism.

Erykah Badu On Donald Trump & MAGA Movement

Badu has previously criticized Trump and his MAGA movement.

In a 2018 interview, she labeled Trump an agent of “resistance” to Baduizm.

“The thing about Trump is that he’s a bad guy to the point where it looks manufactured. Are we playing games here? He can’t really be that bad. I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all — I don’t give a s### about that stuff — but it looks like Trump’s just trying to spark division. It looks like a game. Why are we being toyed with?”

Badu’s helped popularize the term “woke” in her 2008 song “Master Teacher.”

She addressed the Republican Party’s rebranding of the term during a 2023 MSNBC interview with Ari Melber.

“I think they mean Black,” she stated. “It’s another way to say ‘thug’ or something else, right?”

Badu explained that her original intention behind “woke” was simply “being aware” and “being in alignment with nature.”

Reflecting on Trump’s political rise, Badu previously described his 2016 presidential campaign as “The craziest s### I’ve ever seen in my life.”