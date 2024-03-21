Erykah Badu Calls On JAY-Z To Squash Beyoncé’s Beyhive Following Cryptic Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu really needs to let this go, because the Beyhive won’t!

Erykah Badu has called on JAY-Z after once again after she was caught ina Beyhive frenzy based on her recent social media post.

On Wednesday (March 20), Badu took to Twitter (X) with a call-to-action directed at HOV to step in and curtail the backlash she began receiving from Bey’s fans following her Instagram Story post. The aforementioned Story causing the discourse was simply a repost of the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer’s cover artwork for her upcoming Cowboy Carter album, which Badu captioned “Hmmm.”

Fairly quickly, fans assumed she was taking issue with Beyoncé’s stylistic choice, in opting for the braided bangs with beads look, which has become a signature hairstyle for for the Badu over the years. As a result, the conversation spilled over to Twitter, and fans didn’t hold back.

”Mind you…. But ima let Erykah cook,” a Twitter user wrote in a tweet featuring stars such a Stevie Wonder with similar hairstyles.

Mind you…🥴 But ima let Erykah cook. pic.twitter.com/IrVKU7lu9k — “Miss Thing Thing” From That Picnic (@MessyMyles) March 20, 2024

Another X user added, “Erykah Badu been wanting to pick a fight with Beyoncé since last year, like girl what tf you mad for ?!”

Erykah Badu been wanting to pick a fight with Beyoncé since last year, like girl what tf you mad for ?! pic.twitter.com/qCjGeqFpaw — BeyNika #1 Stan | CUNTRY ERA 🤠 (@YonceBarbie_) March 20, 2024

After Badu’s mentions began taking a beating, she began trending on the platform. She was the focal point of more than 4,000 tweets, which prompted her to reach out for help.

“To Jay Z,” she wrote. “Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to mee??” Badu wrote in the tweet accompanied by a video meme from The Maury Povich Show.

To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ?? 😆 pic.twitter.com/oxNhNgvfWp — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) March 20, 2024

This isn’t the first time Erykah Badu has found herself within the crosshairs the Beyhive. Last August, Badu called Beyoncé out for allegedly biting her style for the RENAISSANCE TOUR.

