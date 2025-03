Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu confirms anticipated return to music after a lengthy hiatus with The Alchemist collaboration album.

Erykah Badu delighted fans this week by revealing she’s finally returning to the studio after a 15-year hiatus, teaming up exclusively with acclaimed producer The Alchemist for her next album.

The Grammy-winning soul icon hasn’t dropped a full-length studio project since New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh, back in 2010, leaving her loyal listeners eagerly awaiting new material.

Although the album’s name and release date remain under wraps, Badu confirmed the collaboration with The Alchemist during a Billboard interview.

Badu explained her lengthy absence from recording by emphasizing her identity as a live entertainer first and foremost.

“I tour eight months out of the year for the past 25 years,” she explained. “That’s what I do. I am a performance artist”.

Known for her magnetic stage presence and spontaneous audience interactions, Badu elaborated on why she prefers performing live over studio sessions.

“It’s the immediate reaction between you and the audience and the immediate feeling,” Badu added. “The point where you become one living, breathing organism with people. That’s what I live for. It’s my therapy. And theirs, too. We’re in it together. And I like the idea that it happens only once.”

Erykah Badu On Current State of Hip-Hop

Badu also reflected on the current state of rap music, noting that the essence of Hip-Hop remains unchanged since she first encountered it.

“[The thing I like about rap right now] is the same thing I liked about rap when I first met it,” she said. “Rap is the people. Hip-hop is the people. It’s the folks. It’s the tribe. I have the luxury of experiencing having children who I watch grow up and love and encourage very much, and I cannot separate them when I see artists who are that age coming up. That’s how they feel. They are continuing the tradition.”

While details remain scarce, the announcement alone has already sparked excitement across social media.

Last month, Erykah Badu and The Alchemist dropped off a taste of what’s to come with A Valentine’s Day teaser.