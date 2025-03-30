Erykah Badu Puts BBL Culture On Blast With Wild Outfit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The neo-soul goddess wore a tan suit that accentuated her rear end during an appearance at the Billboard Women in Music event on Saturday (March 29).

Naturally, the look made the rounds on social media, with many applauding Badu for being bold enough to rock the tan, big booty suit. Others thought it was hilarious to put those who do partake in outrageous plastic surgery procedures on blast.

Erykah Badu will always find a way to send a message within her appearance. This….made all them BBLs b###### look stupid. Because this is how y’all look. A hot d###### mess pic.twitter.com/BXSctj0DcQ — Enchanted Rasta (@EnchantingRasta) March 30, 2025

Summer Walker presented the Music Icon Award to Badu, who was the doula that delivered Walker’s twin sons.

“She’s been my fave artist since I was 12,” Walker said, before introducing a video that captured the influence Badu has had on so many others.

“As an artist,” Badu said, “I never thought it was my job to be [limited] to any one category.” During her speech, Badu shared a story in which she explained to her daughter, Mars Merkaba Badu Electronica, that the v##### was the most important thing on earth.

Erykah Badu at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 event in Los Angeles last night pic.twitter.com/kXAsRlQdeh — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 30, 2025

The Billboard Women in Music 2025 event took place at the YouTube Theater. Hosted by Laverne Cox, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of influential women across the music industry, from artists to executives.

Doechii was honored as Woman of the Year for her groundbreaking contributions and innovative sound, while aespa received Group of the Year. Other notable honorees included Ángela Aguilar as Breakthrough Artist and Jennie from BLACKPINK with the Global Force Award.

The evening also recognized figures like Tina Knowles, who was named Mother of the Year, and Gracie Abrams, awarded Songwriter of the Year. The event featured live performances by honorees such as Ángela Aguilar, Tyla, Megan Moroney, Badu and Muni Long.

The ceremony was broadcasted for free via VIZIO WatchFree+, making it accessible to a wide audience. The red carpet saw appearances from artists like Meghan Trainor and GloRilla.

Badu, meanwhile, is prepping her next album with The Alchemist. It will mark her first official studio album since 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh). She released the mixtape But You Cain’t Use My Phone in 2015.