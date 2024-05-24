Erykah Badu To Lauryn Hill Following Viral Apple Music List: “Your Best Work Is Still In U”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hopefully this turns into a new collaboration between this pair.

Erykah Badu is gassing up Lauryn Hill to get back in the studio following her latest triumph.

On Wednesday (May 22), Badu shared an Instagram post honoring Hill after Apple Music announced her classic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, as the No. 1 record from their list of the 100 Best Albums.

In the caption of the post, which featured video from the celebratory dinner hosted in New York to commemorate Hill per the occasion, Badu appeared to give the former vocalist of the Fugees her flowers along with words of encouragement.

“We celebrate you,” Badu wrote in part in the post. “You weathered the storm L boogie. @mslaurynhill Your best work is still in u. I see u.”

Released in 1998, Hill’s debut album doubles as the only solo album she’s released to date. It includes features from artists such as Carlos Santana and D’Angelo.

Along with Hill, several other albums from Hip-Hop and R&B artists appeared in the Top 10 rankings of the list, including Michael Jackson’s Thriller at No. 2, Kendrick Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d city at No. 7 and Beyoncé’s Lemonade at No. 10.

In a statement to Apple Music, Hill expressed her gratitude by acknowledging the myriad of influences she says were instrumental in her journey as an artist.

“This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love,” Hill said.

Check out Badu’s the full post above along with Apple Music’s official post below.