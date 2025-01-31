EST Gee Recalls Shocking Encounter With Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

We’re glad he’s saying this now, but EST Gee should’ve said this in 2020!

EST Gee has revealed that he encountered the officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in 2020 well before he was legally an of age adult.

On Friday (January 31), the Create Music Group (CMG) signee appeared in an interview with The Breakfast Club to promote his latest album I Ain’t Feeling You, which includes features from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez across 12 tracks. Among the numerous topics covered during the conversation was EST Gee’s native hometown of Kentucky. As he began speaking about the temperament of the Midwestern city, he quickly sidestepped to reference Taylor’s shooting death.

“Kentucky’s like one of them places like, it’s like an old school, I don’t want to say crooked because I still got to be up around through there,” EST Gee said in part.

EST Gee talks about how the same former Louisville Police Officer, Brett Hankison, who was found guilty of Federal Civil Rights Crimes related to Breonna Taylor had previously walked him home at gunpoint when he was only 10 years old…



Wow😳pic.twitter.com/RJmz4spyJj — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 31, 2025

As he continued to make his way through his measured statement, EST Gee shared a harrowing anecdote about former Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankinson. The former officer faced three counts of wanton endangerment in 2020 for firing into a neighboring apartment during the unlawful no-knock warrant raid that resulted in Taylor’s death while she slept. Believe it or not, EST Gee says he was also on the firing end of the barrel of Hankinson’s gun once before as a prepubescent youth.

“Y’all remember the Breonna Taylor stuff?” he questioned the hosts. “And uh, y’all remember Hankison? The, the sheriff—the one that, the one that killed her. He, he, he walked me home at gunpoint when I was like 10 years old in my granny’s apartment”

As he continued to describe the encounter, EST Gee alluded to individual’s like Hankinson being apart of the longstanding issues with law enforcement in his community.

“He notorious for what he did,” he declared. “But it’s a bunch of them though that’s like that, you know what I’m saying? Like that’s a thing in, in Kentucky, like Hankinson, Brett Hankinson.”

In March 2022, Hankison was acquitted of all charges after a jury trial. The prosecution argued that his actions were dangerous and reckless, while the defense maintained that he was responding to gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who believed intruders were breaking into the apartment. No officer, including Hankison, was criminally charged directly for Breonna Taylor’s death, sparking widespread protests and calls for justice.

Watch the interview clip in the post above.