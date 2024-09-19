Eve Reveals Her Unconventional Method Of Earning Tips As A Stripper 

Eve is reflecting on her brief stint as a stripper amid the release of her new memoir, Who’s That Girl?
Before her rap career took off, the Grammy award-winning rapper worked two jobs to make ends meet, including dancing at a strip club. She recounts her experiences in her new book in a chapter with the self-explanatory title “The Laziest Stripper.”
During a recent appearance on “Sway In The Morning,” Eve revealed she used her passion for rapping to get out of giving men lap dances.
“It was two months and I wasn’t that great,” Eve said of her time as a stripper. “But I was great at rapping though. So, I would get tipped for rapping.”
Eve recalled men approaching her for a lap dance in the club only for her to offer to rap. “I’m like, ‘Let me rap for you. If you think I’m whack, I’ll give you a lap dance for free.’ And most of the time I wasn’t,” she explained.
According to Eve, club patrons would call her “crazy,” questioning why she would be “walking around a strip club rapping,” but she didn’t care. “But hey man, I was like, ‘F### it. Everywhere’s a stage.’ I just didn’t wanna dance.”
In her memoir, Eve recalled a chance meeting with Ma$e was what she needed to quit stripping and fulfill her dreams to rap.
“When MA$E became a pastor, I was like, ‘Yeah, that makes sense,'” she continued. “He was my prophet that day. I needed that extra push.”