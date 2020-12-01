‘Everyday Struggle’ Debate Show Set To Stop Airing In December

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 2017, Everyday Struggle debuted on YouTube and quickly became one of the most talked-about shows on the internet. The Hip Hop-centered digital series is now set to come to an end this month.
Everyday Struggle moderator Nadeska Alexis announced the final episode will air on December 17. On Monday’s show, she said, “For those of you who have been rocking with us since April 2017, you know it’s been a very, very eventful ride. We’ve had a lot of highs, a lot of lows, and I think this is really the end of an era.”
Current co-hosts Wayno and DJ Akademiks also confirmed the three panelists were set to move on from the program in two weeks. Ak stated, “I think we all have other steps and other levels to get to, but I think it was definitely necessary for the fans to have a proper sendoff.”
It’s the End of an Era 😢😢
But we’re still rocking out with y’all till Dec. 17!!!
Thank you to our fans and for all the support ❤️
WATCH: https://t.co/wctAi5auHK pic.twitter.com/BFyp2B90mN
— Everyday Struggle (@EverydayStrugg) November 30, 2020
When Everyday Struggle first began three years ago, emcee-turned-podcaster Joe Budden sat across from Akademiks as the second commentator before leaving after the first season. Controversial former Hot 97 radio host Troi “Star” Torian replaced Budden for a short stint in 2018. Additionally, DJ Whoo Kid served as a guest host.
During its run on the Complex and Complex News channels, Everyday Struggle produced several viral moments. Perhaps the most famous clip happened during the 2017 BET Awards when the ES crew nearly got into a physical altercation with the Migos and their entourage.
There have also been countless celebrity interviews that took place on Everyday Struggle. People such as Lil Yachty, Vic Mensa, SZA, Soulja Boy, Gucci Mane, Russ, and Amber Rose became trending topics on social media as a result of their conversations on the show.