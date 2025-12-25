EXCLUSIVE: Blueface Boxing Against Nick “Swaggy P” Young Coming In 2026

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop confirms Blueface and Swaggy P are back on track to fight in March 2026 after falling apart nearly four years ago.

Blueface is turning back to boxing and AllHipHop has new detailed on a proposed fight in Los Angeles. The gang-affiliated rapper will square off against Nick “Swaggy P” Young in a sanctioned bout scheduled for March 2026.

This feels like a real prizefight when structure, size differences and hype are considered.

According to information obtained by AllHipHop, Blueface will enter the bout with a clear experience edge. He has already logged multiple sanctioned boxing appearances, understands pacing, been to jail and has shown a willingness to absorb punishment while staying composed in the ring.

Blueface typically weighs in around the mid-180s and stands roughly 6 feet 4, giving him reach, height, and comfort in any scrap. His style may not be as refined, but there is fight familiarity that is not something to be ignored by a neophyte.

Across from him will be Nick Young, the former NBA champion whose athletic résumé tells a very different story. Swaggy P stands approximately 6 feet 7, with a natural weight expected to hover north of 200 pounds. Young has no documented boxing record, but his professional sports background brings much to consider including a fiercely competitive mindset.

Keen eyes will remember this is not the first time these men faced each other.

Their original matchup was announced back in July 2022, only to fall apart after Blueface ran into issues with the California State Athletic Commission. The fight ended before the gloves could ever be laced up. Young ended up facing a different opponent that year. Blueface would get into legal issues and go to to jail in January 2024. Both fighters will likely take part in a traditional weigh-in ahead of fight week, as they did previously.

Wack 100, promoter Steve Marcano will oversee this scrap and AllHipHop will continue covering this event as details are made available.

No venue has been revealed at press time.