Exclusive: Comedian Jak Knight Committed Suicide, According To Source

The comedy world has lost a great one in Jak Knight.

Jak Knight, an entertainer known for his skills as a comic and writer, committed suicide, according to sources with AllHipHop. The funny man died at the age of 28 years old.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the stand-up-turned-actor passed away on the evening of Thursday, July 14 in Los Angeles.

Sources with AllHipHop have indicated that Knight died by suicide and may have been experiencing difficulties.

One person, speaking anonymously, stated that it appeared as if his mental health was waning.

“His mental health was visibly deteriorating in real time,” the source said. “I think it’s a testament to people wanting to be entertained and not paying attention to how much it costs those doing the entertaining.”

Knight’s career has been bubbling with a lot of projects.

One being, a comedy on Netflix called “Big Mouth” and also ABC’s “Black-ish” and was co-creating, executive producing, and starring in the new Peacock series “Bust Down.”

The young man said his stand-up was inspired by Dave Chappelle and the animated series the “Boondocks,” saying it is “One hundred percent the reasons why I do what I do.”

In his short lifetime, he was able to tour with the man who inspired him, opening for Chapelle.

His Peacock and Universal Television “Bust Down” family gave a statement on Friday, “We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight. He was a brilliant comedian, visionary, and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends, and community during this heartbreaking time.”

Comedy Central also gave a tribute on Twitter.

They wrote, “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously.”

AllHipHop.com sends our deepest condolences to his family.