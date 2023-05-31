EXCLUSIVE: Conway The Machine Recruits Justice League For Album Trilogy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Conway The Machine and The Justice League make magic. They’re currently teaming up for an album trilogy. Check out our exclusive conversation.

Conway The Machine is looking to take his already legendary career to new heights, and he’s employing the talents of the Justice League to help that happen.

Justice League, a production duo composed of Rook Flair and Colione, are highly regarded for their work in the Hip-Hop and R&B genres, particularly for their collaborations with Rick Ross. Apart from Rozay, the Justice League has collaborated with numerous other notable artists, including Drake, Mary J. Blige, Young Jeezy, Nas and Lil Wayne. Their production credits span across mixtapes, albums and singles.

Rook Flair tells AllHipHop he’s excited for a trilogy with the Buffalo rhyme beast. “I can’t wait for people to hear our album with Conway,” he said. “We going full Life After Death [The Notorious B.I.G.]. This is full cinematic/radio Hitmen [Bad Boy Records’s production team] sh#t. Yup. Three albums.”

The Justice League’s production style often incorporates lush, soulful samples, hard-hitting drums and cinematic elements, which helped create the signature sound associated with Rick Ross’ music.

Rook said he’s in the process of finishing the mix on the first of the three albums. He kept the title close, but they’re looking to craft a new, authentic sound that doesn’t mimic the “good ol’ days” of Hip-Hop.

“I can’t say the title, but it’s gonna shake some s### up,” he said. “And we’re gunning for an authentic ’90s vibe classic. Not that copycat 90s sh#t. We not really mimicking the sound. [Others are] mimicking the feeling. Ours is a new sound. Back then things were new, groundbreaking. We’re just taking cues from that vibe. Aiming to give the listener that same feeling but today.”

Conway recently broke his leg and that caused some delays, but Rook insisted the album is on course to make history regardless. All the vocals were finished last November.

“This album really is special,” Rook assured. “Our main focus is to make history.”

Conway The Machine just dropped Won’t He Do It on all streaming services. Listen below.