EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Accused Of Dodging Payments, More Creditors Try To Seize Assets

Damon Dash is under legal and financial siege as creditors—including a bestselling author and a filmmaker—move to seize his business assets.

Brooks successfully sued Dash for copyright infringement in 2019 and asked a judge to auction off his stakes in several companies, including Poppington LLC, The Dash Group LLC, and DGCO LLC.

The legal action stems from Brooks’ lawsuit against Dash, where she accused him of unlawfully marketing and distributing her book series Mafietta without permission.

Her court victory secured a $300,000 judgment, but after years of unsuccessful collection efforts, Brooks is now escalating her fight to claim what she is owed.

She isn’t stopping at Dash’s corporate holdings.

Brooks also demands that U.S. Marshals auction Poppington’s intellectual property, including film rights to Honor Up, Too Honorable, and We Went to China.

If successful, the move could strip Dash and his longtime business partner Raquel Horn of significant assets tied to their production company.

Damon Dash’s troubles don’t end with Brooks.

Filmmaker Josh Webber, who won a $823,284.71 judgment against Dash for defamation and breach of contract related to the movie Dear Frank, is also hunting for Dash’s remaining assets.

Webber, who took Dash to court in 2019, intensified his legal action after Dash publicly insulted him in interviews, calling him a thief.

Webber’s legal team has already petitioned a judge to authorize the seizure of Dash’s personal assets, including high-end watches, his wedding ring and potential revenue from past film and music ventures.

His lawyers argue that Dash’s attempt to sell his Roc-A-Fella Records stake—an auction meant to generate substantial funds—did not come close to covering his debts.

Dash’s 1/3 ownership stake in Roc-A-Fella Records fetched $1 million at a federal auction in Manhattan in November 2024, but the proceeds fell short of addressing his sprawling financial obligations, which total around $8 million.

Brooks’ battle with Dash is years in the making. Despite securing a judgment in 2019, she claims Dash has dodged payment by shifting assets between businesses.

New York’s legal framework allows creditors like Brooks to force liquidation of assets, and court documents indicate she is pursuing that option to the fullest extent.

Her motion explicitly calls for Dash and Horn to hand over assets and business interests to be auctioned off publicly, ensuring some form of compensation for the outstanding judgment.