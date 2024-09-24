EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Legal Woes Escalate With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape In 2001

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another daunting legal challenge as he remains locked up in MDC jail without bail for racketeering and sexual trafficking.

A new lawsuit has surfaced in the Southern District of New York, accusing Diddy and his former bodyguard, Joseph Sherman, of drugging and violently raping plaintiff Thalia Graves at the Bad Boy Records studio in 2001.

According to the complaint, the attack left Graves with severe physical and emotional trauma that has haunted her for over two decades.

In the legal filing obtained by AllHipHop Graves, then 25 years old, was lured to the studio under false pretenses after being offered a drink that was allegedly laced with a drug.

She claims that she briefly lost consciousness and awoke to find herself bound and restrained.

Both Diddy and Sherman allegedly subjected Graves to brutal sexual abuse despite her cries for help, as described in the lawsuit.

The traumatic incident resulted in long-lasting psychological scars, and Graves has since endured depression, anxiety, and recurring panic attacks.

This case, however, is not just about the initial assault.

Graves alleges that the defendants compounded her suffering by secretly videotaping the attack and disseminating the footage to others.

Graves was made aware of the existence of this recording in late 2023, which sent her into another spiral of emotional distress.

Diddy’s arrest in September 2024 on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking—stemming from a separate case—has only magnified the scrutiny he faces.

The indictment references a long history of abuse and violence toward women, supported by his business empire’s resources, power, and influence.

In the last year, multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Diddy for similar accusations of sexual violence, revealing a pattern of predatory behavior.

As Graves’ lawsuit heads to court, the plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with demands that any remaining footage of her assault be destroyed.

The case raises disturbing questions about the extent of Diddy’s misconduct and the complicity of those who worked under him.