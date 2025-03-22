EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Wants Anonymous Witnesses Out Of His Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is challenging a request by prosecutors to allow alleged victims to testify anonymously, demanding full names before his trial begins.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is drawing a line in his upcoming RICO trial and is adamant – no masked accusers.

With less than two months before his federal sex trafficking trial kicks off, Diddy is challenging the government’s plan to let some witnesses testify under pseudonyms.

Prosecutors informed the judge that Diddy’s legal team is firmly opposed to the request, setting up an early legal clash over how — and by whom — the story of Combs’ alleged criminal enterprise will be told.

In a March 21 letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, prosecutors said they will formally ask the court on April 1 to allow certain alleged victims to withhold their full names during testimony.

But they also made it clear: Diddy’s defense team is already pushing back.

“The defense objects to the use of pseudonyms for these particular witnesses,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey.

The issue isn’t just legal — it’s logistical.

If the judge approves pseudonyms, the government will be forced to redact large amounts of material, including trial exhibits, and restructure how they prep witnesses and screen jurors. That’s why prosecutors are pressing for a fast ruling: so they’re not scrambling in the weeks before trial.

“The use of pseudonyms implicates multiple logistical concerns, including, among other things, the redaction of a substantial volume of exhibits, preparation of witness testimony, and proposed voir dire,” the government told the court.

If granted, prosecutors also want a separate conference to hammer out the mechanics before jury selection begins.

The request to shield identities is typical in federal sex trafficking cases — especially those involving allegations of coercion, violence, or long-term psychological abuse. But Combs’ lawyers argue that if someone is testifying against him, they must show their face and name.

The disagreement is just the latest legal maneuver in what’s shaping up to be one of the most-watched celebrity trials in recent memory.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to a sweeping federal indictment charging him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Prosecutors allege he ran a multi-layered criminal operation that used his music empire, liquor brands, clubs, and personal enablers to lure, exploit, and silence women across the country over decades​.

Opening statements are scheduled for May 13.