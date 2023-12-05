EXCLUSIVE: Harve Pierre & Diddy’s Lawyers Ordered To Court As Jane Doe Shields Identity

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Harve Pierre’s former assistant sued the ex-Bad Boy Records executive for sexual assault and accused Diddy’s companies of negligence.

A New York judge scheduled a court date in a Jane Doe’s sexual assault lawsuit against former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge James E. d’Auguste signed off on a January 2024 hearing and allowed Pierre’s alleged victim to maintain her anonymity on Tuesday (December 5).

“Let the Defendants by the counsel show cause at IAS Part 55, Virtual/Room 103 of this court to be held at the courthouse located at 71 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10013, on the 12th day of January 2024,” the judge wrote.

Last month, Jane Doe sued Pierre for sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions “from approximately 2016 to 2017.” The lawsuit named Pierre, Bad Boy Records, Diddy’s Comb Enterprises and five others as defendants.

The alleged victim claimed Pierre used his position of power to groom, exploit and sexually assault her. She accused Diddy’s companies of negligence and gender violence.

Jane Doe was a former assistant to Pierre, who left Bad Boy Records in 2017. Judge d’Auguste did not force her to reveal her name.

“The Plaintiff is permitted as interim relief to maintain the above pseudonym caption pending a hearing on this order to show cause,” the judge ordered. “And it is further ordered that sufficient cause appearing therefore, let service upon all Defendants of a copy of this order, together with the papers upon which this order is granted, and the summons and complaint, on or before the 8th of December 2023 be deemed good and sufficient service. An affidavit or other proof of service shall be presented to this court on the return date directed in the second paragraph of this order.”

Jane Doe filed her lawsuit against Pierre after Diddy’s ex Cassie sued the mogul for rape and abuse. Diddy settled with Cassie out of court, but two more women sued him for sexual assault in November.