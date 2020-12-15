EXCLUSIVE: Hit-Boy Recalls Life Changing Advice From Jay-Z

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
West Coast producer/rapper Hit-Boy has compiled one of the most successful runs as a producer in the history of Hip-Hop.
He recently spoke with AllHipHop in an exclusive interview about everything from his production techniques to his work ethic and his desire to remain humble.
After working with everyone from Jay-Z and Nas, to Big Sean and Benny the Butcher, Hit-Boy has remained humble and motivated despite his highs and lows in the rap game over the years.
During the interview Hit-Boy elaborated on his relationship with Jay-Z and some of the things he’s learned from the Hip-Hop mogul who rapped over his “N####s In Paris” beat almost a decade ago.
Elaborating on the best advice he’s ever gotten from Jay-Z, Hit-Boy said he’s learned to “not blame anybody for anything that happens.”
According to Hit-Boy, Jay-Z told him: “…[don’t] blame anybody for anything that happens or how things transpired within the game. You gotta just keep trucking regardless of if you feel like someone did you wrong, or whatever the case is. All that s### is irrelevant, it’s all about the music and if you making dope music, you gonna rise to where you need to, period.”
Not only has Hit-Boy gotten advice from Jay-Z, but the producer is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management firm, which guides his career well beyond just the music.
It’s been a long time since Hit-Boy’s early days as a youthful Hip-Hop listener in Southern California, but his purchase of Jay-Z’s The Blueprint still holds a special place in his memory since it was one of the first albums that he purchased.
“It’s unbelievable, any time I link with him and make music with him s### is still just surreal for sure,” Hit-Boy told AllHipHop.com.
Currently Hit-Boy has been pushing his trumpet heavy single “Salute” featuring Detroit’s Big Sean and New York City’s Fivio Foreign.
“That’s something I’m definitely excited about,” Hit-Boy said of the collaboration with Big Sean and Fivio Foreign. “But I’m always developing different acts, as far as what’s coming immediately and what I’m hype on, is my own. I got a song called “Salute” dropping and its gonna be a crazy video and a crazy movement. It’s my song.”

