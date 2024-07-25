EXCLUSIVE: Inside Source Refutes Claim Diddy Hired Tupac Shakur’s Assassin

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The anonymous source claims “any suggestion of an indictment for Mr. [Sean] Combs is irresponsible and unfounded.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to confront old allegations about conspiracy in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder, claims which sources close to the investigation dismiss as baseless.

Those close to the ongoing trial of Duane “Keefe D” Davis have blasted a new report from the U.S. Sun claiming that Diddy ordered the assassination of Tupac Shakur.

According to the story, Diddy was implicated in new court documents for allegedly paying $1 million to Davis, who was arrested last year in connection to the killing. However, a source closely involved in the investigation disputes these new allegations, maintaining that no new evidence has been presented and that there’s no ongoing inquiry implicating Diddy.

Diddy has never been a suspect and the recent claims are seen as inconsistent and lacking in credibility. The source added, “The notion that prosecutors have evidence that Diddy paid Davis is categorically false and defamatory.”

However, claims against Diddy have resurfaced periodically over the years. After a 2008 Los Angeles Times article implicating him—which was later retracted due to unreliable sources and fake FBI documents—Diddy emphatically denied he had anything to do with the murder.

“This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false,” Diddy previously told AllHipHop‘s Grouchy Greg Watkins. “Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

The persistent rumors are seen as attempts to tarnish Diddy’s reputation rather than bring new facts to light.

“There is no new or active investigation involving Mr. Combs, and these allegations have been thoroughly debunked over the past three decades,” the source emphasized.

The accusations against Diddy stem largely from the statements of Davis, who has a long history of discussing his criminal activities, including in a 2009 police interview. His reliability as a witness has often been called into question.