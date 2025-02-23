EXCLUSIVE: JAY-Z Isn’t Done With Tony Buzbee—Targets “Jessica Santiago” Conspiracy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z’s attorneys have fired back against Tony Buzbee’s lawsuit, calling it legally baseless and part of a broader campaign to deflect attention from his own legal troubles.

Jay-Z’s legal team is striking back at attorney Tony Buzbee, filing a motion to dismiss his lawsuit that accuses Roc Nation and its attorneys of hatching a scheme to pay his former clients for dirt on the controversial lawyer.

The billionaire’s lawyer argues that Buzbee’s allegations are legally flimsy and built on baseless conspiracy claims rather than hard evidence.

Buzbee, a high-profile attorney with a track record of high-stakes litigation, initially sued Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, and attorney Marcy Croft.

He alleged they made a covert effort to persuade his former clients to take legal action against him, even accusing Roc Nation of deploying “shadowy operatives” who supposedly dangled financial incentives to lure them toward lawsuits.

The rapper and his legal team has fired back aggressively, calling the claims misguided and meritless.

The motion to dismiss emphasizes jurisdictional issues, pointing out that Croft and her firm, MJ Legal, are based in Mississippi and have no meaningful connection to Texas.

Attorneys for Jay-Z argue that Buzbee’s lawsuit is a performative public-relations stunt meant to shift attention away from his own legal entanglements.

One of the most striking revelations in the filing is the challenge to Buzbee’s claim that Jay-Z’s lawyers conspired with an investigator named “Jessica Santiago.”

His attorneys assert that no record exists of such a person, suggesting a fundamental flaw in Buzbee’s accusations.

This legal clash follows a larger feud that escalated after Buzbee filed a bombshell lawsuit on behalf of a Jane Doe, accusing Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV afterparty.

That lawsuit, filled with shocking allegations, was voluntarily dismissed with prejudice on February 14, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Jay-Z’s attorneys have repeatedly called the claims outright fabrications, with his lawyer, Alex Spiro, stating that Jay-Z never paid any settlement money and was falsely accused from the start.

After that lawsuit was dismissed, Jay-Z revealed he would countersue Buzbee, alleging the bogus claim cost him $20 million.

Jay-Z’s team claims that Buzbee attempted to strong-arm him into a settlement by threatening to go public with damaging—but false—accusations.