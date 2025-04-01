EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors Reveals Exciting New Projects

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors brings an unapologetic edge to Harlem’s violent underworld in a highly anticipated film that promises real action without CGI tricks.

Jonathan Majors is not waiting around for Marvel to bring him back. The one-time embattled thespian is stepping up the intensity once again, as he’s set to headline Gerard McMurray’s action thriller True Threat.

The film has been described as a gritty tale of vengeance, redemption and relentless confrontation in the heart of Harlem. Majors didn’t hold back his enthusiasm in an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.

“I think our aim is to make one of the dopest action films ever made,” he told AHH’s Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur. “It’s not blue screen. I start training next week. So it’s going to be real. I’m looking forward to it.”

True Threat centers around Vernon Threat, portrayed by Majors. He’s an elite Special Forces operative driven into a merciless rampage after his teenage son is murdered by a ruthless street gang known as The Apollo Kids. Threat storms The Carter, a 20-story housing, determined to face off with the gang’s elusive leader. “We’re making right for the culture, super commercial type vibe, but it’s going to be dope,” he said.

The movie will prominently feature the African American martial arts style known as 52 Blocks, which was popularized by Hip-Hop. It has never been seen in a big-budget Hollywood production.

Majors further detailed his second project, Merciless.

Majors explained, “I would call [Merciless] as a sci-fi thriller drama, right? Called Merciless, directed by Martine Villeneuve. We’re going to shoot that a little bit down the road.”

Majors’ star continues its rapid ascent, building on his breakout roles in critically-acclaimed films such as The Last Black Man in San Francisco, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Marvel’s Loki and his standout performance in Creed III, which helped secure the highest domestic box-office opening ever for a sports film. He also starred in The Harder They Fall, the acclaimed movie from Jeymes Samuel.

Majors also teased a compelling supernatural CIA thriller on his slate.

“There’s another picture, which is a great story about this man who is a CIA agent who essentially gets caught up in this spiritual route, and the spiritual realm becomes dark, and he’s got to deal with that,” Majors revealed. “And ultimately, it’s a story about a man. How far will a man go to save his wife from this spiritual damnation.”

Majors has seemingly overcome his controversial legal controversies, including a federal lawsuit alleging assault and defamation subsequently dropped by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari last November.

Watch the full conversation between Majors and Creekmur below.