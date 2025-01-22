EXCLUSIVE: Joyner Lucas Calls Out Meek Mill For Live Rap Battle On URLTV 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joyner Lucas is calling out Meek Mill after announcing he’s ready to take a battle on Ultimate Rap League.

On Tuesday (January 21), the East Coast rapper returned to X (Twitter) for the first time this year with an announcement that made waves in the battle rap community, revealing “Sometimes I low key be feelin like I wanna get in the URL battle rap ring.”

The post was quickly picked up by battle rappers and fans, proposing potential mega-matches.

“I’ll return for this,” Queens battle rap star DNA stated, teasing a long-awaited comeback.

URL offered Joyner Lucas a platform on “battle raps biggest stage,” stating “Let’s do it,” and asking the rapper who he would step in the ring with.

However, Lucas wasn’t picky and trusted URL to pick a suitable opponent for his first time stepping in the ring.

“Pick someone and let’s get this s### rockin,” he replied.

While fans rushed in with heavyweight names like Murda Mook, Tay Roc, Arsonal, Nu Jerzey Twork, Geechi Gotti and many others, Lucas reconsidered, wasn’t to battle someone a little less “seasoned” and returned with a proposal for URL.

“let me do just 1 round at first so I can get my feet wet,” he replied. “I low key wish i can go againts one of my peers tho. Someone who ain’t seasoned in the ring already but lyrically fit. But…… on the other hand, maybe going againts a season vet is the fun part.”

URL React To Joyner Lucas Calling Out Meek Mill

He also listed his favorite battle rappers, naming Arsonal, Daylyt, Serius Jones, Conceited, Murda Mook and Hitman Holla. However, Joyner Lucas didn’t want smoke with any of those battle rap legends and called out Meek Mill.

“@urltv nobody is off the table,” he declared. “Wasup with @MeekMill ?”

URL exclusively confirmed to AllHipHop the leagues are down to make it happen.

“For the last year, hip-hop is buzzing with excitement… that competitive edge is back in the mainstream… with that said, commercial artists have long turned to URL as the go-to platform for settling lyrical rivalries or proving their skills,” the league said in a a statement to AllHipHop. “If Joyner Lucas wants to challenge Meek Mill, we have the platform to make it happen.”

Meek Mill is yet to respond but battle rap fans are already reaching into their wallets to buy tickets to see Joyner Lucas grace the URL stage. Stay tuned to AllHipHop for further developments.