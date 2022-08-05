Exclusive: Kool G Rap Reveals Album Cover Art

Much has been made over the new album by the lyrical legend Kool G Rap.
Kool G Rap is coming with her new album later this month. The star-studded album is a who’s who of classic Hip-Hop. Confirmed features include Sean Price, NEMS, AZ, Royal Flush, Al Skratch, Vado, Folkland LOS, AllHipHop’s co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and others that have yet to be announced. The project is being put out by the National Hip-Hop Museum of DC and exclusively produced by Domingo.
Thus far, the artwork on the new album has been unknown. Insiders have stated that there have been a number of concepts tossed around, but they have finally confirmed which direction the rap god wants to go creatively. At this point Kool G Rap has clocked in over 30 years in Hip Hop. He’s a lyricist with few peers. And, at this stage in his career, he is definitely a unique proposition in a rap community flooded with younger rappers.
So, with an album titled The Last of a Dying Breed, he made a statement, bringing his unique twist to the table. Check it out below.
The cover is extremely cinematic, which matches the vibe of KGR’s rap style. The 50-something year ol r#### isn’t attempting to hide his age or pretend to be something he’s not. A closer look show him holding a Gucci bag, with a big chain and his staple Carhartt jacket.
G Rap, Slick Rick, Whodini, Diamond D, Speech and UTFO (RIP Kangol Kid) will all be honored by The National Hip-Hop Museum of Washington, DC the day the album drops on August 26th. “As founder (Of NHHM), I feel obligated to seek out and find projects that best preserve and honor iconic MCs like Kool G Rap,” Beaver said in a statement.