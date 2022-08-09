Slick Rick, Kool G Rap, Whodini, Diamond D, Chubb Rock, Speech and UTFO To Be Honored By National Hip-Hop Museum

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Slick Rick, Kool G Rap, Whodini, Diamond D, Chubb Rock, Speech of Arrested Development and UTFO are slated to be honored later this month.

The National Hip-Hop Museum of Washington, DC is slated to honor some of the true greats in Hip-Hop on Aug. 26th at Atlantucky in Atlanta. Slick Rick, Kool G Rap, Whodini, Diamond D, Chubb Rock, Speech of Arrested Development and UTFO are slated to be honored with numerous other legend supporting.

Host Grandmaster Caz said, “Hip-Hop didn’t invent anything, it reinvented everything and that’s why we, as Americans need to honor our country’s most important cultural export- Hip-Hop.”

This iteration of the NHHM will offer a different vibe with a Hip-Hop Marketplace that includes vendors, visual artists, cake-making, live painting and even breakdancing. Confirmed guests include MC Shan, DJ Rasta Root, DJ Hurricane and others.

Another distinction with this gala: it begins the rollout for Kool G Rap’s new album, Last of a Dying Breed. The album, which was ep’d by The National Hip-Hop Museum, features Sean Price, NEMS, AZ, Royal Flush, Al Skratch, Vado, Folkland LOS, AllHipHop’s co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and others that have yet to be announced. The first single, “Born Fly,” features Big Daddy Kane and will premier on August 26 at the ceremony.

Much has been made over the new album by Kool G Rap, as it is his first full-length solo opus in several years. The project is exclusively produced by Domingo.

At this point Kool G Rap has clocked in over 30 years in Hip Hop. He’s a lyricist with few peers. And, he is definitely a unique proposition in a rap community flooded with younger rappers. So, with an album titled The Last of a Dying Breed, he made a statement, bringing his unique twist to the table.

“As founder), I feel obligated to seek out and find projects that best preserve and honor iconic MCs like Kool G Rap,” NHHM’s Jeremy Beaver said in a statement.

Check out the information below.