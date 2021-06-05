EXCLUSIVE: Mac Miller’s Deadly Drug Dealers Finally Get A Trial Date

The journey for justice for three men accused of providing Mac Miller with tainted drugs is finally going to happen later this year.

After two years of delays, the three men accused of selling Mac Miller the drugs that caused his death will finally be going to trial.

Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis were charged with providing the Pittsburgh rapper with cocaine, and oxycodone.

The rapper started receiving drugs from a woman named Mia Johansson, an alleged madam who is accused of being a courier for drugs while providing prostitutes to Mac Miller throughout 2018.







Johansson eventually introduced Mac Miller to Cameron Pettit, and the rap star started buying drugs directly from him.

Just two days before Mac overdosed, he bought five oxycodone pills, five Xanax pills, 10 Adderall pills, five Norco pills and two grams of cocaine from Johansson for drugs that Pettit allegedly supplied.

Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, accidentally overdosed on September 7th, 2018, after ingesting oxycodone, which was laced with the deadly synthetic drug, fentanyl.

The high-profile nature of Mac Miller’s death led to an immediate investigation by the DEA, who eventually charged Pettit, Reavis, and Walter for being involved in a drug-dealing ring that delivered the drugs to the rapper’s Los Angeles area home.

Cameron Pettit was arrested in September of 2019 and held without bail for allegedly providing one of his drug dealers with the pills to sell to Mac Miller.

On September 23, 2019, the DEA raided Ryan Reavis’ Lake Havasu, Arizona home and found prescription-only pills, a prescription pad, guns, a silencer, and ammunition.

Stephen Walter was taken into custody in Los Angeles the same day. All three men have been held without bail for over two years.

Reavis is facing charges for fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.

Reavis was hoping the court would sever his trial from his co-defendants because he was only an “alleged runner and minor participant, who is only alleged to be involved in one transaction,” according to his lawyer Correen Ferrentino.

A judge has denied Reavis’ request. A trial date is set for November 16, 2021, will remain.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.