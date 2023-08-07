EXCLUSIVE: Masika Kalysha Dishes On The Toxic Reality Behind “Love & Hip-Hop”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former “Love & Hip-Hop” star Masika Kalysha shares her experiences with the reality series and the challenges she faced in a toxic environment.

Former “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star, Masika Kalysha, didn’t hold back in a recent interview where she expressed her dissatisfaction with the reality show.

Kalysha, who also appeared in We TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” criticized the show’s producers for their handling of the cast and storylines.

“I was totally fine with it initially because it is what it is, you know, I don’t care what you think of me, it’s a platform and I’m gonna use it,” Kalysha said. “But then once I had my daughter, I’m like, you’re not about to use my daughter as clickbait… you’re not about to use my family to get some views and then something that she can Google later.”

During the interview, Kalysha shared her feelings of manipulation by the show’s producers and her dissatisfaction with her portrayal on the series.

“I didn’t know that everything was going to be produced, contrived, controlled… to the point where you can only film with their people,” she said. “I would have my real life and then my TV life and then the two don’t mix together,” Masika said.

Despite her challenging experiences with “Love & Hip-Hop,” Masika Kalysha has continued to progress in her career.

She has released several singles, including “Andale” featuring Fetty Wap, and “My Own,” a song about her relationship with the rapper.

Beyond her music and acting careers, Kalysha is also a successful entrepreneur. In 2016, she launched Khari Barbie Beauty, a cosmetics line that is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and paraben-free.

“Kharibarbiebeauty.com, my cosmetic line, we have great products right now, but we are expanding. We’re going to be a full makeup line this year. So I’m super excited about that,” Masika told AllHipHop.com.