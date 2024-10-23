Exclusive: MC Lyte Talks New TV Show And Her Future In Hollywood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MC Lyte has a new album, “1 of 1,” but read our exclusive about her new show that is about to come out.

MC Lyte is making a grand return to televisions and gave AllHipHop the scoop about her new show that will be on BET+.

The iconic Brooklyn-bred artist said she will have a starring role in the upcoming series Angel, a show that spins off from the popular Dutch and True to the Game franchises.

“I play a detective who really wants to be good, but sometimes, in order to close the case, she’ll ‘make the glove fit,’” MC Lyte said, describing her character, Detective Monroe. “She’s a bit hardcore, but it’s fun to play her. Plus, the production company is all Black, which makes it even more exciting to be a part of something so huge.”

MC Lyte, who’s portrayed detectives in previous roles, admitted that Hollywood seems to like her in law enforcement roles. “Maybe I just look like I’m about to figure things out,” she joked, but said she’s got range. “In Queen of the South, I played a bad guy, a patient killer. I was Jamie Hector’s sister in that, which was a great experience.”

Lyte’s success in front of the screen will not limit her. She is now setting her sights on directing.

“As an actor, I’m good. But as a director? That’s where my passion is,” she said. “I had my directorial debut a couple of years ago with a short called Break Up in Love, which is online now. It won a couple of awards, and we even went to Cannes, which I wasn’t expecting at all. Now I’m looking to develop more projects and see them through from start to finish.”

MC Lyte is still a trailblazing rapper that recently released a new album called 1 of 1. The Warryn Campbell-helmed project features Common, Lil Mama, Ghostface Killah, Muni Long, Big Daddy Kane, and even Stevie Wonder. You can hear it below.

We recently interviewed MC Lyte and stand by for the full conversation. Photos by Patrick Neree.