EXCLUSIVE: Meek Mill, Jay-Z Get Another Victory In Battle With Philly Police Officer, But War Continues

(AllHipHop News) A Philly cop fired from the police force just lost part of her attempt to get some money out of Meek Mill and Jay-Z.
The former officer, Saqueta Williams, sued the pair in January, claiming she was defamed because her image was featured in the documentary “Free Meek.”
Williams filed her lawsuit against Meek and Jay for including her image in the documentary after she was placed on a list of problematic and corrupt police officers.
The list of questionable cops was featured in an episode of “Free Meek” titled “Filthadelphia,” which discussed the department’s do not call list to prevent the officers from testifying in cases due to their credibility issues.
Williams landed on the list for allegedly drawing a gun illegally during a dispute outside of a bar in North Philly.
She was acquitted of the charges and she took issue with her image being featured in the documentary which framed her as one of several corrupt cops on the police force.
Earlier this week, a judge dismissed two key parts of the lawsuit against Jay and Meek. The allegation of intentional infliction of emotional distress was tossed, as was Williams’ charge of civil conspiracy.
However, the superstar rappers will have to deal with two surviving claims in Williams’ lawsuit. The judge has agreed to hear her allegation of defamation and another claim of false light invasion of privacy.
“Free Meek” centers around Meek’s battle for freedom against corrupt Philly police officers during his 12-year stint on parole for gun and drug charges from 2008.
Meek was sent back to prison in 2017 after he was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for a variety of minor probation violations.
The rapper’s lawyers maintained Judge Genece Brinkley had a personal vendetta against the rap star. Reginald Graham, the cop who arrested him in 2008, was also on the list of corrupt cops whose testimony could not be trusted in court.
Fortunately, after a brief legal battle, Meek’s sentence was overturned and he was released from prison in April of 2018.