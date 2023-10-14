EXCLUSIVE: Mobb Deep, Prodigy’s Estate & Supreme Sued Over 35-Year-Old Logo

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, plaintiff Bush Baby Zamagate, Inc. is accusing the Hip-Hop group of stealing its logo.

Mobb Deep and the Estate of Albert Jackson Johnson (Prodigy) are named in a new lawsuit alleging trademark infringement. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, plaintiff Bush Baby Zamagate, Inc. is accusing the Hip-Hop group of stealing the label’s logo and unlawfully using it for the past 35 years. Other co-defendants named in the suit are the clothing brand Supreme and KMI.

The company alleges “improper and illegal use of a nearly identical logo mark to Plaintiff’s inherently distinctive, incontestable, and famous logo.” The docs explain, “Defendants’ adoption and use of their knockoff logo over thirty-five years after Plaintiff commenced use, after Plaintiff’s repeated prior objections, and in the face of Plaintiff’s incontestable federal trademark registration is not just reckless and inexplicable – it is willful infringement and unfair competition.

“Specifically, Plaintiff has used its logo since at least as early as 1987 in connection with musical recording goods, live musical performances, and related goods and services, including clothing goods such as shirts and hats. In June 2023, Supreme, a clothing and skateboarding lifestyle brand, as part of a collaboration with Mobb Deep, began using its logo on clothing goods, including t-shirts and hats. The similarities between the two marks, particularly when used on clothing, have confused and are confusing.”

Bush Baby Zamagate, Inc. says it has asked Mobb Deep to refrain from using the logo as far back as 2003, possibly even earlier. Consequently, “Plaintiff brings this action for trademark infringement, unfair competition and other relief arising under the trademark laws of the United States, specifically 15 U.S.C. § 1051 et seq. (hereinafter the ‘Lanham Act’) and the laws of the State of New York.”

The company also alleges Supreme is selling items using their logo without permission. As the docs state: “The Infringing Mark is displayed on clothing goods, including, but not limited to, shirts and hats, sold by Supreme. Upon information and belief, Defendants are also selling merchandise bearing the Infringing Mark via third party retailers, including numerous third party retailers that are affiliated with, authorized by, or controlled by Supreme.”

Consequently, Bush Baby Zamagate, Inc.—who believes Mobb Deep “knowingly” performed with the intent and result of injuring the company—wants all parties to be permanently banned from using the infringing mark, compensatory damages, all of the plaintiff’s gains, profits and advantages derived from the alleged unlawful activities and for them to destroy any ephemera using the logo. The company is also asking for legal fees, among other demands.

Prodigy died in June 2017 following a Las Vegas stop on the Art of Rap Tour. He was 42 years old.