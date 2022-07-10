EXCLUSIVE: Papoose Launches His Own Transportation Company

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Papoose is looking to grab his slice of a booming industry, with his brand new business! Read more!

Rapper Papoose and his wife Remy Ma have been very vocal about their investments in the concept of Black Love.

Their wealth has been accumulated by publishing catalogs, real estate, small businesses, a battle rap league, and now, a transportation company.

The newest venture taps into a market that so many Americans, regardless of their race, gender or identity, need. Everyone needs to get around.

In an exclusive conversation with AllHipHop.com, Papoose talks about his new business.

He said, “I also have a transportation company, Honorable Transportation.”

The car service aims to provide top-notch transportation for executives, sports and entertainment personalities, or people who want to ride in style.

“We got all luxury vehicles, sprinters, SUVs,” Papoose told AllHiphop.com. “Any artist who’s in town, if you’re in the northeast area and you travel, reach out to me. I’ll make sure you’re very well taken care of.”

That hands-on attention is what he hopes will distinguish him from others in the market like Uber and Lyft.

According to IBIS World, this is an excellent time to jump into the field, as the “Limousine and Town Car Services industry is set to rebound over the next five years.”

While corporate clients have fueled the industry, reports now believe that leisure travelers will soon account for over one-third of the industry’s demand, making Honorable Transportation – should they include people who want to floss when they are on the move – poised for immense success.